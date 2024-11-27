Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Itron by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Itron by 53.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Itron by 85.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 21.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 5.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.71. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $615.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,519,083.08. The trade was a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Itron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

