Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $818,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 72,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Visa by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 37,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 94.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $311.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $580.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.80. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.61 and a fifty-two week high of $314.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.74.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

