TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI) CEO Darryll E. Dewan Sells 150,000 Shares

TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) CEO Darryll E. Dewan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,267.48. The trade was a 22.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TSS Price Performance

TSSI opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. TSS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $225.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.91.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

