TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI) CEO Darryll E. Dewan Sells 150,000 Shares

TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) CEO Darryll E. Dewan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,267.48. The trade was a 22.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
TSS Price Performance
TSSI opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. TSS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $225.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.91.
TSS Company Profile
