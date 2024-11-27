TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the October 31st total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 781,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TuanChe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. 128,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,089. TuanChe has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.

Get TuanChe alerts:

TuanChe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.