Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Up 5,104.3% in November

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, an increase of 5,104.3% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Shares of Tullow Oil stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Wednesday. 11,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,995. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded Tullow Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

