Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,226 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.10% of Under Armour worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 144,746.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,659,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653,154 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 33,725.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,598,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,351,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,143 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after acquiring an additional 831,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,700,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Trading Down 1.1 %

UAA stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18.

UAA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Argus raised Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

In related news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $151,022.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,032.88. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

