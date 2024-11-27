Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in November

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Unicharm Stock Performance
UNICY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. 767,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,797. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.23.
Unicharm Company Profile
