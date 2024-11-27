Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in November

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Stock Performance

UNICY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. 767,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,797. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

