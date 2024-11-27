United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $159.98 and last traded at $159.98, with a volume of 598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 3.0 %

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 22,261 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.73, for a total value of $3,155,051.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,716,816.92. The trade was a 15.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan O’neill sold 1,750 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $244,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,072.40. This trade represents a 18.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 537.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 66,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 53,480 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,791,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Featured Stories

