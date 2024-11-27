Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.735 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:UHT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,131. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.53 million, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

