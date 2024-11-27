Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $30.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Universal Technical Institute traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 8401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.
UTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75.
Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.
