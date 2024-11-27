Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $30.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Universal Technical Institute traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 8401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

UTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Universal Technical Institute

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 73,048.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 878,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 842,765 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,032,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 646.3% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 369,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 319,820 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 229,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.