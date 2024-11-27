Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 3254826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price (up from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. This represents a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,969.58. The trade was a 0.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 72,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,083,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,419,000 after acquiring an additional 159,921 shares in the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,036,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 697,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 556,081 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

