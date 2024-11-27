US Capital Advisors Boosts Earnings Estimates for South Bow

South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for South Bow in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. US Capital Advisors has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for South Bow’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for South Bow’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:SOBO opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. South Bow has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

