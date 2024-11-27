VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.34, but opened at $46.86. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 323,683 shares.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.