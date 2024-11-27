Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $222.40 and last traded at $222.24, with a volume of 11925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.23.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.