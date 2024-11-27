Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $3,931,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 125,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

