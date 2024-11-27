Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $77,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 134,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $134.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $105.37 and a 12-month high of $134.98.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

