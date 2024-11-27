Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $285.60 and last traded at $285.18, with a volume of 50054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $284.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

