Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,110,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 3,570,094 shares.The stock last traded at $78.45 and had previously closed at $78.42.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2741 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
