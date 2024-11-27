Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,110,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 3,570,094 shares.The stock last traded at $78.45 and had previously closed at $78.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2741 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

