Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.56 and last traded at $101.54, with a volume of 5661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.49.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

