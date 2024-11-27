Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $78,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $181.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $141.47 and a 52 week high of $181.93.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

