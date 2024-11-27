Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,161 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 363.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 42,722 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 644,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $181.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $141.47 and a twelve month high of $181.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.36.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

