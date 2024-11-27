Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Down 92.5% in November

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the October 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Venus Concept

In other news, major shareholder Michael Willingham Masters sold 94,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $50,113.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,041.27. This represents a 84.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 57.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venus Concept

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Venus Concept stock. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,366 shares during the quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC owned approximately 10.49% of Venus Concept worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Stock Performance

About Venus Concept

NASDAQ:VERO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 33,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. Venus Concept has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.22.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

