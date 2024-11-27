VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the October 31st total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ USTB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,661. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.