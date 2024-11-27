Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Director Nitin Kaushal Sells 5,995 Shares

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Free Report) Director Nitin Kaushal sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.58, for a total transaction of C$51,437.10.
Nitin Kaushal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Nitin Kaushal sold 15,000 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total transaction of C$127,500.00.
Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of VMD stock opened at C$4.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.95. Viemed Healthcare has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$5.34.
Viemed Healthcare Company Profile
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.
