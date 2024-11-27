Volex plc (LON:VLX) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Volex Stock Performance

Shares of LON:VLX opened at GBX 293 ($3.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Volex has a 1 year low of GBX 264.50 ($3.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 375 ($4.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £529.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,812.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 322.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 339.53.

About Volex

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

