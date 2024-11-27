Volex plc (LON:VLX) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Volex Stock Performance
Shares of LON:VLX opened at GBX 293 ($3.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Volex has a 1 year low of GBX 264.50 ($3.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 375 ($4.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £529.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,812.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 322.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 339.53.
About Volex
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Volex
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks That Are Ready to Rocket Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.