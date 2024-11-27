Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 132348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.
Wal-Mart de México Trading Up 1.9 %
Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $12.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Wal-Mart de México Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.2194 dividend. This is a positive change from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.
Wal-Mart de México Company Profile
Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.
