Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Up 188.6% in November

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 188.6% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wealth Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WMLLF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 202,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.70. Wealth Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
