Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Up 188.6% in November

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 188.6% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WMLLF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 202,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.70. Wealth Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

