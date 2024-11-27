Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 84.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:WIA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. 41,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,602. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

