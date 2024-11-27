Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,897. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

