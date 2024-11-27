WorthPointe LLC Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WorthPointe LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. The firm has a market cap of $733.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

