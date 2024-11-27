WorthPointe LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

WorthPointe LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April makes up 0.6% of WorthPointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WorthPointe LLC owned about 1.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBAP. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 27.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 4,907.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of XBAP stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.33 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

