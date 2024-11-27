X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the October 31st total of 89,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
X3 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XTKG traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. 65,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,712. X3 has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X3 stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 241,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 19.23% of X3 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
X3 Company Profile
X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than X3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for X3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.