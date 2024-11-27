Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.79 and last traded at $71.60, with a volume of 80248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 105,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Xcel Energy by 165.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,103,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,954,000 after purchasing an additional 502,231 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

