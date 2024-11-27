XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Position Increased by Forest Avenue Capital Management LP

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,742 shares during the period. XPO comprises 4.6% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP owned 0.31% of XPO worth $38,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in XPO by 36.2% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 40,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in XPO in the third quarter valued at about $706,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 38.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 205,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after buying an additional 57,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 21,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on XPO from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

NYSE:XPO opened at $151.29 on Wednesday. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day moving average of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. XPO’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

