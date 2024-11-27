YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in November

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

YASKAWA Electric Price Performance

YASKY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.60. 25,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,980. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $840.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

