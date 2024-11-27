Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the October 31st total of 883,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Yoshitsu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TKLF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. 11,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Yoshitsu has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yoshitsu

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yoshitsu stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 761,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 1.80% of Yoshitsu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

