Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for CHH Earnings

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 659.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $151.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.86.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $1,019,827.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. This represents a 14.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $1,042,480.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,656,336.70. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,980. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 161.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.