Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Zoetis Earnings

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zoetis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will earn $5.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.81. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZTS. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $175.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.84. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

