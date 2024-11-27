Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $385.18.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up previously from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $402.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $227.65 and a 52-week high of $405.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

