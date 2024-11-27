Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,854,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 3,382,715 shares.The stock last traded at $21.57 and had previously closed at $22.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Zeta Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zeta Global news, CFO Christopher E. Greiner purchased 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,330,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,804,188. The trade was a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven H. Gerber purchased 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $245,787.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,940,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,044.05. This trade represents a 0.45 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

