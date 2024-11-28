140 Summer Partners LP Sells 86,400 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

140 Summer Partners LP decreased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,400 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International makes up 4.7% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 140 Summer Partners LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $44,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 750.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

