1,576 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Woodward by 17,072.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 76,313 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 359.6% in the third quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 70,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 54,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,669.50. This represents a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 27,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,304 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward Stock Down 4.4 %

Woodward Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $179.05 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $201.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target (up from $187.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

