160,390 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 160,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,765,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.5% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $2,210,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. The trade was a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,373.80. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,234 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0 %
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
