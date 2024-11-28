2,080 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $457.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $448.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.74. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $272.15 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,623.94. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.