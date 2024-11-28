2,889 Shares in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RAFE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Stock Performance

Shares of RAFE stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Profile

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

