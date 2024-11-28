300 Shares in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Purchased by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $448,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 23.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.44. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $96.67.

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

