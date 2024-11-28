3,198 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 53.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Edison International Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE EIX opened at $88.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.41.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Edison International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.50%.
Edison International Profile
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.
