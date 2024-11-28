321,898 Shares in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Acquired by Ally Bridge Group NY LLC

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 321,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,000. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals accounts for 5.7% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.00. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19.

TARS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

