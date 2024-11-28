32,646 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at $543,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 292.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 251,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 426.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 41,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $753,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,753.40. This trade represents a 11.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,664.24. The trade was a 36.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,548 over the last three months. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HOMB opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 40.21%.

HOMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

