3,358 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Acquired by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $122.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,110 shares of company stock valued at $720,160 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

